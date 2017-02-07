NBA USA Today Sports

Russell Westbrook Has A Great New Foot Locker Commercial

Russell Westbrook’s new Foot Locker commercial is outstanding. In it, the Oklahoma City Thunder star fires a shot at those who say he plays just for triple-doubles by reeling off some “unofficial” statistics.

Westbrook says he’s all about getting wins, but notes that he crashes into 1.7 cameramen per night, creates two-times more parental neglect than any other player and personally kept Vine in business for 7.4 months. There’s also a great cameo from another famous “Russell” at the end.

Enjoy:

Well done, Foot Locker and Russ.

