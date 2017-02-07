Roundup: Russell Westbrook is "Misunderstood," Howard Stern on Donald Stern & Falcons Collapse Worse than the Warriors

Hannah Ferguson, a model … this German magazine cover of Trump beheading Lady Liberty sure is something … “Lady Gaga Made an Edgy Political Statement You Might Have Missed at the Super Bowl” … this Ohio school did a bad job for Black History month … Howard Stern has some thoughts on Donald Trump‘s mental health! … thanks again to the Patriots – we’re barely getting any fake news this week! … students in Georgia used the Falcons as an excuse to be late for school Monday … this is Christie Brinkley in a bathing suit at age 63 …

“Twice sentenced to death, Zolo Azania leaves prison Monday. ” [Sun Times]

Russell Westbrook is a “misunderstood genius.” Ok, got it. Enjoyed the story, but man, the media LOVES Westbrook. [NYT]

Marvin Bagley III, a 6-foot-11 high school basketball superstar, set another record over the weekend. [LA Times]

Why the Super Bowl meant much more for Tom Brady than Matt Ryan, and a whole lot of Super Bowl week behind-the-scenes shenanigans, including the ESPN-FS1 basketball game. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

Kyle Shanahan is officially the new 49ers coach, and how long will his Super Bowl hangover last? [Mercury News]

New Jersey high school basketball team is loaded with players from overseas, and they all live in a tiny condo with the coach. Here come the suspensions! [NJ.com]

Bill Buckner letting a basic grounder roll through his legs is the biggest choke in sports history according to a newspaper. [WSJ]

Russell Westbrook: 27 points on 27 shots in a road loss to the Pacers. [Oklahoman]

Very sad read on former NFL tight end Frank Wycheck, who is “certain” he has CTE. [ESPN]

This is 2.5 years old, but it’s the first time I’ve seen it.

No, the Warriors 3-1 collapse wasn’t as bad as the Falcons’ choke job.