Disagreements With Nick Saban Reportedly Led To Sarkisian Departure From Alabama

Steve Sarkisian is headed to the Atlanta Falcons as the team’s new offensive coordinator, but apparently disagreements with head coach Nick Saban led to his departure from Alabama after just one game.

Sources have told SBNation the relationship between Saban and Sarkisian deteriorated after several disagreements concerning “system philosophy.” Both sides decided it would be best to move on once National Signing Day was in the rear-view mirror. Apparently, the issues between Saban and Sarkisian were “too similar” to those that arose between Lane Kiffin and the long-time Alabama head coach. Saban had no interest in revisiting those problems.

Sarkisian and Saban are both saying all the right things, praising each other in the wake of Sark’s departure:

Excited to be Falcons OC. Thanks Coach Quinn/ATL org. Hard to leave great rel't & opportunity with Coach Saban & Alabama. Roll tide #RiseUp — Steve Sarkisian (@CoachSark) February 7, 2017

Nick Saban statement pic.twitter.com/jXMD5gHPPS — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) February 7, 2017

After Alabama’s offense put up 31 points and 376 yards in a loss to Clemson during the national championship game, Saban seemed happy with the way Sarkisian had coached the team. He defended the way the offense played on the night and prepared for the contest during the post-game press conference. But the fact that Sark wound up only being Alabama’s offensive coordinator for one game should tell us all we need to know.

Clearly this was a marriage that was not destined to work out.