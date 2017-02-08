Roundup: Beckileaks, Stephen Colbert Ratings Way Up & Isaiah Thomas, MVP Candidate?

Myla Dalbesio, a new Sports Illustrated swimsuit model … lower the voting age? I’d argue it should be raised … “The consistency factor in great barbecue” … don’t let your little kids head the soccer ball … “Ordinary Americans carried out inhumane acts for Trump” … somebody shot a bald eagle in the head … there’s a story in England called “Beckileaks” because some David Beckham emails have been leaked … Stephen Colbert is on a ratings tear since Donald Trump took office … “Millennials are struggling at work because their parents ‘gave them medals for coming last'” … the Super Bowl on Fox was extremely lucrative …

Lance Stephenson has signed a 10-day contract with the Timberwolves, perhaps to fill the Zach LaVine void. [Vertical]

If you haven’t been paying attention, Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics is probably 3rd in the MVP voting if the season ended today. [SI.com]

Justin Gilbert, who was the 8th overall pick by the Browns in 2014, has now been cut by the Steelers. [Trib Live]

Why the Super Bowl meant much more for Tom Brady than Matt Ryan, and a whole lot of Super Bowl week behind-the-scenes shenanigans, including the ESPN-FS1 basketball game. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

There appear to be some issues with the Pac-12 network. [SF Chronicle]

Denzel Valentine had 34 points and 15 rebounds in a D-League game; I’m surprised he’s not playing more with the Bulls. [Tribune]

Man wins $1 million betting on the Patriots, but in a weird note, he’ll be paid the winnings over the next 10 years. [Detroit News]

He’s not being talked about, but 21-year old Nikola Jokic is having a monster season with the Nuggets, averaging 15.5 ppg. [Denver Post]

Mark Teixeira retired from MLB last season; this season, he’s going to be an announcer at ESPN. [Media Zone]

Not a bad idea: Could 34-year old DeMarcus Ware be worth a flier in free agency for the Cowboys? [SportsDay]

Here are some Sports Media Awards for 2016. Yup, linked it because The Big Lead was mentioned. [Sports Media PD]

.@criscarter80 sat down recently with Paulie and Tony Fusco. This is not a show coming to FS1 anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/hdcWg7o02V — FS1 (@FS1) February 7, 2017

I’d watch this show on FS1.

Kyrie Irving is so clutch.

CJ McCollum is playing like he belongs on 3rd team All-NBA. He scored three straight buckets late against Dallas, including this game winner.