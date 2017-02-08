Charles Oakley Thrown Out Of Madison Square Garden, Arrested After Altercation

Charles Oakley has been escorted out of Madison Square Garden and arrested after an altercation involving security during the New York Knicks game against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night.

There is no official word what caused the former Knicks fan favorite to lose his cool, but he shoved a security guard while reportedly attempting to get near team owner James Dolan. Play had to be halted during the incident, and he was then pulled from the crowd by about a dozen members of the MSG security team.

Here are a few looks at what happened:

Charles Oakley shoves Madison Square Garden security and is escorted out of the building in strange scene pic.twitter.com/lTphvnSzFV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2017

So we have a Charles Oakley freak out in the stands of MSG. You’ll have to watch this to believe it. pic.twitter.com/rDlMOifyD8 — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) February 9, 2017

Soooooo Charles Oakley just got into a fight at he Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/klZBD89VI7 — Ian Schafer (@ischafer) February 9, 2017

Another look at Charles Oakley shoving MSG security pic.twitter.com/RvMXhwDghy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2017

As he was escorted away, the crowd began chanting “Oakley, Oakley!” Then Knicks president Phil Jackson met him in the tunnel in an attempt to calm him down.

As Phil Jackson was trying to calm Charles Oakley down, Oakley was surrounded by security. "This is bullish–t," Oakley said. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2017

Charles Oakley got cuffed. He's telling "I didn't do nothing! Dolan did this…This is bullshit*t." Phil Jackson came out to try to calm him — Mike Vorkunov (@Mike_Vorkunov) February 9, 2017

Oakley was then arrested by the NYPD as seen in this video:

SBNY Exclusive: Charles Oakley on the ground surrounded by police and Garden security pic.twitter.com/cemhHF4Lu0 — SportsBlogNewYork (@SportBlogNYC) February 9, 2017

The Knicks’ PR team issued a statement saying “We hope he gets some help soon.”

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.