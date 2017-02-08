NBA USA Today Sports

Charles Oakley Thrown Out Of Madison Square Garden, Arrested After Altercation

Charles Oakley Thrown Out Of Madison Square Garden, Arrested After Altercation

Charles Oakley Thrown Out Of Madison Square Garden, Arrested After Altercation

Charles Oakley has been escorted out of Madison Square Garden and arrested after an altercation involving security during the New York Knicks game against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night.

There is no official word what caused the former Knicks fan favorite to lose his cool, but he shoved a security guard while reportedly attempting to get near team owner James Dolan. Play had to be halted during the incident, and he was then pulled from the crowd by about a dozen members of the MSG security team.

Here are a few looks at what happened:

As he was escorted away, the crowd began chanting “Oakley, Oakley!” Then Knicks president Phil Jackson met him in the tunnel in an attempt to calm him down.

Oakley was then arrested by the NYPD as seen in this video:

The Knicks’ PR team issued a statement saying “We hope he gets some help soon.”

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.

