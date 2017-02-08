Forgive Him, Lord, for an Announcer with a Fantastic Accent has Counted his Chickens before they Hatched

The voice in this here clip comes from Tom Jenkins, calling a basketball game between Division II Young Harris and Montavello, when Young Harris made a buzzer-beater from all the way on its own end of the court.

A transcript if you can’t watch:

Missed free throw, we still got a chance at the buzzer. Yes! Yes! Yes! Oh my goodness! Yes! Yes! Yes! Forgive me, Lord, I counted my chickens before they hatched! We knocked down a 3-pointer! It is tied! Point-six seconds when he nailed it! People were already leaving the building! They’re coming back in!

But you really gotta turn the sound on. It’s a delightful accent that will fill you with glee.

(H/T For The Win).