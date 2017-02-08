Jabari Parker Re-Injured His Surgically Repaired Left Knee And It Looks Bad

Jabari Parker went down with a left knee injury Wednesday night and fans of the Milwaukee Bucks are praying it isn’t as bad as it looks.

The non-contact injury occurred as Parker drove left midway through the third quarter against the Miami Heat. He immediately went down in a heap and clutched his knee. He had to be helped off the floor by teammates.

The 21-year-old Parker was the second pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, but tore the ACL in his left knee in December of his rookie year. He missed the beginning of the 2015-16 season as well while rehabbing. Since then he’s become a rising star for the Bucks and has come into his own this season. In 50 games during the 2016-17 campaign, Parker is averaging 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 34.2 minutes. He and Giannis Antetokounmpo form one of the league’s most exciting young duos.

Here’s hoping the injury isn’t as bad as it looked. It is currently being classified as a sprain pending an MRI. It would be a devastating loss for the Bucks if Parker was done for the year.