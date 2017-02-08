VIDEO: LaMelo Ball, Lonzo's Little Brother, Scored 92 Points in a Chino Hills Win

The Ball Brothers seem to do something absurd in basketball each month, and if they were playing can-you-top-this, LaMelo, the high school sophomore, has February locked up: He just scored 92 points in a Chino Hills win Tuesday night.

To recap: Lonzo Ball is a freshman at UCLA. He’s got the Bruins looking like a Final Four team.

LiAngelo, the middle brother, is a senior who will play at UCLA next year. He sat out Tuesday’s game, opening the door for LaMelo to drop 92.

The LA Times has a tiny recap. Here’s video:

According to the box score, he only made seven 3-pointers.