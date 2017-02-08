NCAAF USA Today Sports

Ole Miss' Defensive Line Coach Left after a Month on the Job, and Hugh Freeze is Pretty Salty about It

Jan 1, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (1) and head coach Hugh Freeze prepares to take the field to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2016 Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Tray Scott is a defensive line coach, by trade. A pretty good one, too, it seems, as within a month of accepting the defensive line coaching position at Ole Miss, Scott left for the same position at Georgia. This means he accomplished the feat of being hired by two SEC schools in the same offseason.

Naturally, Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze thought this deserved recognition.

Scott was at North Carolina before leapfrogging Ole Miss to get to Georgia. As recently as 2014, Scott was coaching at the FCS level.

A rising star, indeed.

