Soccer USA Today Sports

Qatar Is Spending $200 Billion On The 2022 World Cup

A migrant worker carries a pole at a construction site in the Qatari capital Doha on December 6, 2016. Ever since being chosen as the 2022 World Cup host, Qatar's labour laws have been internationally condemned and kafala has been at the heart of that criticism. / AFP / STRINGER / Qatar OUT / QATAR OUT (Photo credit should read STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)

Qatar Is Spending $200 Billion On The 2022 World Cup

Soccer

Qatar Is Spending $200 Billion On The 2022 World Cup

Qatar is still hosting the 2022 World Cup. According to the government’s finance minister the country is spending about $500 million on the World Cup per week. The total expenditure should exceed $200 billion.

For some perspective, Brazil spent $15 billion building pointless stadiums for the 2014 World Cup. Russia is spending about $11 billion for 2018. Even the graft-heavy Sochi Winter Olympics cost only a reported $50 billion.

The spending led Qatar to run its first ever state budget deficit. There are no plans to impose an income tax.

, , , , Soccer

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Soccer
Home