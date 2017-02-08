Qatar Is Spending $200 Billion On The 2022 World Cup
By: Ty Duffy | 2 hours ago
Qatar is still hosting the 2022 World Cup. According to the government’s finance minister the country is spending about $500 million on the World Cup per week. The total expenditure should exceed $200 billion.
For some perspective, Brazil spent $15 billion building pointless stadiums for the 2014 World Cup. Russia is spending about $11 billion for 2018. Even the graft-heavy Sochi Winter Olympics cost only a reported $50 billion.
The spending led Qatar to run its first ever state budget deficit. There are no plans to impose an income tax.
