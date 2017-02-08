Stephen Curry Calls Trump an "A**" Without Actually Saying It

This is a form of cursing in which you don’t say the word yourself, but you nonetheless place it in the mind of your audience. It’s a slick move, and sometimes a bit of a cowardly one, sometimes just one of policy. But not this time. This time, when Stephen Curry did it about Donald Trump, it was a direct play on the question he was asked.

From the San Jose Mercury News:

Once again, Stephen Curry has found himself in the middle of a political issue. Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, in an interview with CNBC, said President Donald Trump is an “asset” to the country. “I agree with that description,” Curry said, “if you remove the ‘et’” from asset.

What this is all about is, see, Curry has a large endorsement contract with Under Armour. He is more or less the face of the brand, and he was surprised to see the CEO on television speaking in support of Donald Trump, because Curry thought he had made it pretty clear where he stood on the matter.

“I spent all day yesterday on the phone,” Curry said, “with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank’s camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue. Based off the release that KP sent out this morning, and what he told me last night, that’s the Under Armour that I know. That’s the brand I know he’s built and one that, as of Wednesday afternoon, is something that I’m standing on.”

While I’m empathetic to Curry’s position here, Kevin Plank is entitled to express his opinions too. Buy the shoes or don’t. As Don Draper said, the universe is indifferent.