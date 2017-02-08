The Schmo and the Pro: Spencer Ware is a TVP

Vizio’s Top Value Performer of the Year, Spencer Ware meets The Schmo at Radio Row. The Schmo and Ware discuss fantasy football in 2017, protocol for wearing Super Bowl bling, and what the Kansas City Chiefs need to do to get over the hump.
