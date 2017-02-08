Tiger Woods Sat Down with Peter Dawson in a Candid Interview

Tiger Woods, who recently withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic, sat down with Peter Dawson, the Chairman of Falcon Golf and former Chief Executive of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club, to discuss quite openly his return.

One telling part of the video is Tiger admitting that he is still sore and knows that he will always be sore, but also that he is, “fine with that.”

Dawson: Was there a time when despair took over and you thought I’m never going to get back out there again? Tiger: Yeah. No, no there have been plenty of times when I thought I would never play the game at the elite level. You put in the leg work. You gotta get in the gym. You gotta hit balls. You’ve gotta refine your game and not make dumb mistakes out there on the golf course and in order to do that you’ve gotta play a lot and I couldn’t play. And, you know playing once every three or four weeks that’s not going to cut it. There were a lot of times when I didn’t think I was going to make it back. Dawson: How do you feel now? Tiger: You know I feel good, not great. Granted, I don’t think I’ll ever feel great because it’s three back surgeries, four knee operations. You know I am always going to be a little bit sore. It’s just the way it is. But as long as I can function and function at a good enough level then I’m fine with that.

Tiger went on to say that, “This is the changing of the guard. My generation is getting older but if I’m teeing it up the goal’s to win it and that doesn’t change whether I’m injured, coming off an injury or playing well or I’m playing poorly. If I’m in the event, it’s to win the event.”

Tiger’s next event is the Genesis Open which benefits his foundation.