Tony Finau and J.B. Holmes Hit 5 and 6-Irons on the Seventh Hole at Pebble Beach in 30 MPH Winds

Tony Finau posted a video of himself on seventh hole at Pebble Beach on Wednesday and the weather is nasty. He captioned it, “Famous #7 at Pebble Beach! Wind blowing 30mph and raining all day ☔️ nice little hold off 5iron from 106 yds 😂 to 15ft. I was quite pleased with the shot as you can see haha! Great day day out with some great company! #pebblebeach #at&tproam #iwasfreeeezing😂”

J.B. Holmes also shared a video of himself doing the same.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins on Thursday.