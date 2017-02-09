Baltimore Orioles Setting Themselves Up For Obvious Pun With Giveaway

MLB USA Today Sports

PECOTA projects the Baltimore Orioles to finish last in the AL East with 73 wins in 2017. Perhaps the Orioles exceed that statistical expectation. But, if the Orioles do not, the team’s doormat giveaway on April 22 could come back to bite them on the Internet.

