Carson Palmer Returning to Arizona Cardinals For Another Season

Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald are both returning to the Arizona Cardinals next season. This means a few things. First, the Cardinals can put off that rebuild for at least one more year. Who knows, maybe with those guys back the Cardinals can win their second playoff game of the Carson Palmer era.

This also means that the Palmers will have to find a new home as they put their house on the market last week, pulled their kids out of school and moved out of state like the Feds were closing in. Oh, yeah, they should probably see if the kids can go back to school. And move back to the state of Arizona. Good thing they’ve got a couple months until training camp.