Ex-Baylor President Ken Starr Could Join Donald Trump's Administration

Ken Starr was the president of Baylor University until last summer when the two parties agreed to a “mutual separation” in the wake of an investigation into sexual assault allegations against multiple players. Some Baylor alumni still stand by Starr so they’ll be happy to know he’s in line for a spot in Donald Trump’s administration. According to Foreign Policy, Starr is a front-runner for ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. The job is apparently his if he wants it.
Latest Leads
1hr
Jay Cutler Likely Won't Be Heading To The New York Jets
Don’t connect those Jay Cutler-Jets dots too quickly.
3hr
So Far Five New England Patriots Say They Won't Attend White House Celebration
Five Patriots have already opted out of a White House visit.
4hr
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade And Chris Paul Defend Charles Oakley
NBA players are sticking up for Charles Oakley after Wednesday night’s incident.
4hr
4hr
The Schmo and Ben Watson show off their shades
The NFL’s smartest tight end, Ben Watson, was the only man at Super Bowl LI who claimed to be better dressed than the Schmo.
6hr
Lane Kiffin Hype Video Spoofed by Tennessee Department of Transportation
Winter is coming.
6hr
VIDEO: Sergio Garcia Took Out Some Drones with Banners that said, "Sergio Sucks"
Those guys on the European Tour know how to make this stuff fun.
7hr
Predicting the NCAA Selection Committee's Top 16 Reveal
The Committee will release the top four seeds on Saturday.
7hr
New York Real Estate Developer Is Totally Going to Buy the Miami Marlins for $1.6B Just as Soon as He Gets Some Cash Togther
According to Forbes, there is a real estate developer in New York who has a “handshake agreement” to pay $1.6 billion for the (…)
Comments