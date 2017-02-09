Ex-Baylor President Ken Starr Could Join Donald Trump's Administration

Ken Starr was the president of Baylor University until last summer when the two parties agreed to a “mutual separation” in the wake of an investigation into sexual assault allegations against multiple players. Some Baylor alumni still stand by Starr so they’ll be happy to know he’s in line for a spot in Donald Trump’s administration. According to Foreign Policy, Starr is a front-runner for ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. The job is apparently his if he wants it.