NCAAF USA Today Sports

Ex-Baylor President Ken Starr Could Join Donald Trump's Administration

WACO, TX - DECEMBER 06: Baylor University President and Chancellor Ken Starr runs onto the field with the Baylor Line before their game against the Kansas State Wildcats on December 6, 2014 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Ex-Baylor President Ken Starr Could Join Donald Trump's Administration

Politics

Ex-Baylor President Ken Starr Could Join Donald Trump's Administration

Ken Starr was the president of Baylor University until last summer when the two parties agreed to a “mutual separation” in the wake of an investigation into sexual assault allegations against multiple players. Some Baylor alumni still stand by Starr so they’ll be happy to know he’s in line for a spot in Donald Trump’s administration. According to Foreign Policy, Starr is a front-runner for ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. The job is apparently his if he wants it.

, , , NCAAF, Politics

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home