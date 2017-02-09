Jay Cutler Likely Won't Be Heading To The New York Jets

Jay Culter apparently won’t be winding up on the New York Jets, despite the team’s addition of Jeremy Bates as its new quarterbacks coach. Because Bates coached Cutler with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, many assumed his addition by the Jets would have cleared a path for his former pupil to join him. Rich Cimini threw cold water on that speculation today.

Cutler is likely to be cut or traded by the Bears this offseason, but we shouldn’t expect to see him in the Big Apple. Cimini claims the Jets will likely be focused on Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor and free agent Mike Glennon.

Now, this is just Cimini’s read of the situation, and given that the team only has Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty on the roster, any quarterback would seem like an upgrade. But Cutler is 33 and comes with an enormous amount of baggage. He only played five games in 2016 due to a litany of injuries and his position as Chicago’s starter has been tenuous at best over the past few seasons.

In all likelihood, Cutler will land somewhere outside Chicago this offseason, but he’s not guaranteed a starting job. The Jets would be wise to find someone who doesn’t have as much drama attached to them.