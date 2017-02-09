Jordan Spieth Took a Shot at Autograph "Scums" Ahead of Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jordan Spieth is the PGA Tour’s Golden Boy. Spieth rarely says or does anything controversial, but on media day before the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Spieth took a shot at autograph “scums,” or guys he thought were there to get his autograph to sell it.

The comments transcribed by ASAP Sports below come at the 5:00 mark of the video above.

Q. I know you sign a lot of autographs, but coming off 18 today some guys ragged on you pretty hard for not signing and I think you said that they, you thought they were professional autograph seekers? Spieth: Yeah. Q. And it got a little testy there? Spieth: Yeah, and it’s not necessarily worth me spending time arguing. But I just, I’m not appreciative of people who travel to benefit off other people’s success. And just, we’re out here to — I enjoy signing and sign for kids whenever we get the chance. And when these guys have these items that you’ve already seen online and people, we have — our team keeps track of that kind of stuff. And these guys that just have bags of stuff to benefit from other people’s success when they didn’t do anything themselves. Go get a job instead of trying to make money off of the stuff that we have been able to do. We like to sign stuff for charity stuff or for kids or — and if you ask anybody universally it’s the same way, it’s just, they frustrate us. And so I turned around and they, one of them dropped an F-bomb in front of three kids, so I felt the need to turn around and tell them that that wasn’t right. And couple of them were saying you’re not Tiger Woods, don’t act like you’re Tiger, I mean it’s just like, whatever, guys, so. You’re still trying to benefit off me and I’m not even Tiger Woods. So, you know, what’s that say about you? So, anyway, yeah, here and there get into it a little bit. Normally I let Michael get into it with them. But when you see guys that follow you around the entire round, they’re saying afterwards, “We’re huge fans.” A lot of other people did follow the entire round and so I want to make sure I sign for them, if I didn’t get them out there. So I was just a little frustrated at the end and I didn’t appreciate the language that was used and just some scums that just, it just bothered me.

Spieth’s frustration is easy to understand; he wants to sign autographs for kids who are there to see him, not grown men who are going to then go out and attempt to sell whatever he autographed.

Personally, I have no problem with a grown man getting an autograph on a piece of memorabilia, especially if it’s a major tournament or big event. But, if you are a grown man standing in front of a 10-year-old boy or girl who looks up to Spieth, get out of the way and let the kid get the autograph. That autograph will mean a lot more to the kid than you.