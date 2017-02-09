Lane Kiffin Hype Video Spoofed by Tennessee Department of Transportation

Florida Atlantic released a hype video recently featuring new coach Lane Kiffin standing boringly in the middle of the field and addressing the audience as if the quaaludes were just starting to kick in.

Ok, so, the Tennessee Department of Transportation — you’ll also remember that Kiffin coached at Tennessee for one year before leaving for USC — created its own parody hype video.

Kiffin previously said he took on the dull affect on purpose, that he had chosen an ironically non-enthused persona for the spot, presumably for the purpose of achieving web virality. I don’t know if I buy that or not, but it worked either way.