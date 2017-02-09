LeBron James, Dwyane Wade And Chris Paul Defend Charles Oakley

Charles Oakley’s feud with the New York Knicks and owner James Dolan isn’t dying down after an ugly incident Wednesday night which resulted in Oakley’s arrest. In the wake of the incident, support for the long-time Knicks star is pouring in from everywhere, including from current NBA All-Stars.

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul have all joined the chorus of praise for Oakley.

Wednesday night, James posted the following on Instagram to support Oakley:

Mood!! #Legend A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

Wade followed suit on Thursday posting the following to his Instagram account:

10years!!! 10 years Oak gave everything he had for this organization and the image everyone will be left with won't be this picture. It will be the imagine of him being taken down to the ground last night in the same arena he gave his all 2 as a player by the guards! This Could happen to any of us!!! #StayWoke We are not above this treatment! A photo posted by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:02am PST

Wade’s caption says a lot:

Paul joined his two buddies with the following post on Instagram:

"Hope that he gets some help soon??" Don't like the way they're trying to portray Oak…ALWAYS had my back and the realest person our league has seen! #UncleOak A photo posted by Chris Paul (@cp3) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:30am PST

Paul’s comments were even more indignant than Wade’s:

It’s clear how the players feel about the situation. It will be fascinating to see if the Knicks and Dolan try to make this right.