Mike Tirico Will Replace Bob Costas As NBC Olympic Host

TV commentator Mike Tirico on ESPN Monday Night Football September 11, 2006 in Washington. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Redskins 19 - 16. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Mike Tirico left ESPN for NBC last spring. NBC announced that he will replace Bob Costas as the primetime host for the network’s Olympics coverage beginning with the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Tirico had been in a bit of limbo since joining NBC, before the NFL permitted him to do a few games before the season’s end. His eventual replacement of Costas as Olympics host was expected.

Costas was NBC’s Olympics host for 24 years. He leaves behind a legacy of rigorous malady resistance, inveterate fashion game, and unflappable hand-eye coordination Tirico will have to maintain.

 

 

