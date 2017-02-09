Phil Mickelson Called His Caddies' Doctor to Give Him a Pep Talk Before Knee Surgery

Phil Mickelson is simply the best. He’s entertaining to watch, he’s fun to listen to in press conferences, and he’s one of the best golfers of his generation.

The story below, along with the one he discussed regarding a Tuesday game against Keegan Bradley, adds another layer of greatness to Lefty’s career.

Mickelson’s caddie of almost 25 years, Jim “Bones” Mackay, underwent double-knee replacement surgery this off-season. Bones is just as well-liked as the man whose bag he’s been carrying all these years.

Ahead of Mackay’s surgery, Phil decided to give the doctor a call and a pep talk.

“Phil called (my) doctor the day before the surgery and he goes, hey, man, I need your best tomorrow,” Mackay told PGATour.com.

Both Mickelson and Mackay went through surgeries this off-season, and both are back on the course this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as they were at the CareerBuilder Challenge, Farmers Insurance Open, and Waste Management Phoenix Open.

At 46-years-old, Mickelson is still putting on a show.

Lefty is also paying tribute to Arnold Palmer this week with an “Arnie’s Army” pin.

Phil Mickelson's bag, complete with Arnie Army's pin on the driver cover. #ATTProAm pic.twitter.com/XKG7CXT2ei — Jeff Babineau (@GolfweekBabz) February 9, 2017

[HT Schack]