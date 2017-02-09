Roundup: Snowstorm In Northeast, Republicans Want Carbon Tax, Stop Calling John Kruk

A photo posted by ANNKATHRIN VIDA BRÖMMEL (@annkathrin_vida) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:18am PST

Happy Birthday to Ty Duffy … Ann-Kathrin Brömmel, girlfriend of Mario Gotze … RIP Richard Hatch, who played Tom Zarek … It’s weathering in the Northeast again … Gorsuch calls Trump tweets “disheartening” … No one wants job as Trump’s communications director … GOP may support a carbon tax … Stolen Moon Rocks from NASA … FIFA 17 gambling ring … Idaho judge blames rape on “the social media system” … Disney will open Star Wars lands in 2019 … Weed smugglers are using fake limes … Police tracked down this sex offender covered in tattoos … Here’s what happened to the Rio 2016 Aquatic Center … Fukushima is still really freaking radioactive … Topless Argentine women protesting to sunbathe topless … Stockbrokers are hit by automation … The Darkest Town in America …

Former New York Jet and Sportscaster Mike Adamle: I have dementia [NYPost]

LeBron James ripped President Trump’s travel ban. [Hollywood Reporter]

The clock weighs on Hamburg as they flirt with relegation. [NYTimes]

Dan Gilbert wants to build Detroit a jail, to use the unfinished jail site for MLS. [Freep]

John Kruk hated ESPN meetings, didn’t like ESPN phone calls interrupting his golf. [The 700 Level]

Steph Curry disagrees with Kevin Planck that President Trump is an “asset” to the country. [Mercury News]

Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump’s SCOTUS pick, could shape the future of sports. [Vice Sports]

That Spring Training in 2001 where Albert Pujols earned a St. Louis Cardinals roster spot. [MLB.com]

Germany and Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm is retiring. [BBC Sport]

Steve Kerr testing the waters as NBA villain. [CSN Bay Area]

Cooper Kupp’s NFL Draft diary relives his Senior Bowl week. [Fox Sports]

Florida man rescued from a garbage truck after falling asleep in a dumpster. [WFLA]

George Lopez tells a woman who didn’t like a racial joke to “get the f**k out.” (NSFW)

Bill Nye is back with a new show on Netflix.

He’s the hero the world needs. @BillNye Saves the World arrives April 21. pic.twitter.com/lQf0FQF9aN — Bill Nye on Netflix (@BillNyeSaves) February 8, 2017

The NFL is still rigged, you guys.

Sit tight. Take hold.