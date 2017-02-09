So Far Five New England Patriots Say They Won't Attend White House Celebration

Five members of the Super Bowl LI champion New England Patriots have claimed they will not attend the White House when invited to celebrate their title. President Donald Trump may be friends with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, but a growing number of players have already given reasons why they won’t join their team in D.C. for the celebration.

Martellus Bennettmade headlines in the wake of the victory Sunday night by opting out of the visit. He was quickly followed by Devin McCourty, who sent a text message to TIME on Monday explaining he wouldn’t attend. McCourty had the following to say:

“I’m not going to the White House. “Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”

Dont'a Hightower claims he won’t attend but didn’t say if it was for political reasons or not. He did not attend in 2014 when he won his first ring with the Patriots, but did go when he won a title with Alabama in college:

"Been there, done that," Dont'a Hightower said, also noting he didn't go to White House in 2014 w/ Pats. Had previously been with Alabama. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 8, 2017

Chris Long has said he won’t attend but hasn’t said why. He claims he’s not “joining” anyone’s protest, just making the decision for himself:

Oh Chuck. Planned on skipping, hadn't been asked. Don't need an open letter explaining my own words to me. Not *joining* anyone. My call. https://t.co/XWo9x2XT40 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 9, 2017

LeGarrette Blount has joined his teammates in saying he won’t attend because, “I don’t feel welcome in that house. I’ll leave it at that.”

"I will NOT be going to the White House. I don't feel welcome in that house. I'll leave it at that." –@LG_Blount — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 9, 2017

So that’s five of the Patriots who have opted out of attending the ceremony, and I’d bet heavily in favor of more deciding to do the same.