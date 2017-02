Everybody knows Barack Obama loves basketball, but whenever we’ve seen him play it, his game seems to be about that left-handed dribble and some elbow jumpers.

That was until YouTuber NykeFaller got ahold of him. Now Obama dunks, he dabs, he asks for calls, he talks trash.

Just watch.

The guy did this using NBA 2K17 MyCareer feature, Kotako reports. The game nicknames this player “Prez” by default, and NykeFaller took it the rest of the way.