USA Today Sports

The Schmo and Ben Watson show off their shades

The Schmo and Ben Watson show off their shades

Miscellany

The Schmo and Ben Watson show off their shades

The NFL’s smartest tight end, Ben Watson, was the only man at Super Bowl LI who claimed to be better dressed than the Schmo.

, , , , , , , , , , , Miscellany

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home