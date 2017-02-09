The Schmo and Ben Watson show off their shades

The NFL’s smartest tight end, Ben Watson, was the only man at Super Bowl LI who claimed to be better dressed than the Schmo.
Latest Leads
4m
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade And Chris Paul Defend Charles Oakley
NBA players are sticking up for Charles Oakley after Wednesday night’s incident.
8m
1hr
Lane Kiffin Hype Video Spoofed by Tennessee Department of Transportation
Winter is coming.
2hr
VIDEO: Sergio Garcia Took Out Some Drones with Banners that said, "Sergio Sucks"
Those guys on the European Tour know how to make this stuff fun.
3hr
Predicting the NCAA Selection Committee's Top 16 Reveal
The Committee will release the top four seeds on Saturday.
3hr
New York Real Estate Developer Is Totally Going to Buy the Miami Marlins for $1.6B Just as Soon as He Gets Some Cash Togther
According to Forbes, there is a real estate developer in New York who has a “handshake agreement” to pay $1.6 billion for the (…)
4hr
Somebody Added Barack Obama to NBA 2K17, and He's a Dunking Fiend
Everybody knows Barack Obama loves basketball, but whenever we’ve seen him play it, his game seems to be about that (…)
4hr
Baltimore Orioles Setting Themselves Up For Obvious Pun With Giveaway
Bold move for a projected last-place team.
4hr
Comments