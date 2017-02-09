UCLA Cheerleader Takes 2 Hard Falls in :15 Span

This UCLA cheerleader fell off the pyramid, and then, while being rushed off the court in the arms of a male cheerleader, she went down again because he tripped on something courtside.
Ouch.
Grayson Allen had a big game against North Carolina, hitting 7 3-pointers and scoring 25 points before fouling out late. It (…)
Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald are both returning to the Arizona Cardinals next season. This means a few things. First, the Cardinals (…)
Ken Starr was the president of Baylor University until last summer when the two parties agreed to a “mutual separation” in (…)
Don’t connect those Jay Cutler-Jets dots too quickly.
Five Patriots have already opted out of a White House visit.
NBA players are sticking up for Charles Oakley after Wednesday night’s incident.
The NFL’s smartest tight end, Ben Watson, was the only man at Super Bowl LI who claimed to be better dressed than the Schmo.
Winter is coming.
