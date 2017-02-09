VCU Wins Another Crazy Game Trailing With 0.4 Seconds, This Time on Inbounds Screen Foul

VCU has won twice now in one week when trailing with less than one second remaining. On Saturday, it was thanks to a court storming at St. Bonaventure, after a three-pointer was hit, but 0.4 seconds remained on the clock. A one-shot technical was assessed, JeQuan Lewis made it, and the Rams won in overtime.

Improbably, the Rams found themselves again down by 1, with exactly 0.4 seconds remaining, after yet another late three appeared to doom them. This time, it was Yuta Watanabe who hit the shot that appeared to win the game for George Washington. But officials went to the monitor to splice time, and determined that there was 0.4 seconds left when the ball went through the net.

That’s when this happened, with VCU needing to go length of the court in less than one second.

This foul sent @VCU_Hoops to the line with 0.4 to go, where JeQuan Lewis connected on both for the win. https://t.co/J7DvFOypmo — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 9, 2017

Bless his heart, but that’s a tough way to lose. Better off just not defending with barely enough time to catch and shoot, than to run over a screen.