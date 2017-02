Grayson Allen had a big game against North Carolina, hitting 7 3-pointers and scoring 25 points before fouling out late. It wouldn’t be a complete Grayson Allen performance without some sort of notable non-basketball act, so he threw a fit after being called for his 4th foul with 8:35 remaining.

If you have a problem with that foul call, you don’t want to see his 5th. The good news for Allen is that #18 Duke held on to beat #8 Carolina at Cameron Indoor.