VIDEO: Sergio Garcia Took Out Some Drones with Banners that said, "Sergio Sucks"

Sergio Garcia won his first event of the 2017 season last week at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Garcia finished three strokes ahead of Henrik Stenson and climbed back into the top 10 in the world rankings.

Garcia, who plays TaylorMade equipment, was doing a shoot for TaylorMade Golf Europe when the guys decided to have a little fun at the Spaniard’s expense. While getting dialed in with his clubs, three drones carrying banners with, “Sergio Sucks,” “Forca Barcelona,” and my favorite, “Second again?” flew into his testing area. Obviously we’ve seen stunts like this before, but the banners taunting Garcia make it better.

You know what happened next.

Garcia took down all three drones and afterwards Tweeted out that he had fun and was sorry about ruining the drones, NOT!

This was a lot of fun and much more difficult than it looks! Thanks @TaylorMadeTour for a great afternoon and sorry about the drones, NOT!😂 https://t.co/sCL5j79tnO — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) February 8, 2017

Garcia’s next scheduled event is the Genesis Open followed by the Honda Classic. He collected his first win on the PGA Tour since 2012 last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

On Wednesday Michael Kornheiser joined us to talk a little bit of golf and of course we discussed the question everyone wants to know, can Sergio win a major this season?