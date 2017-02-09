Watch: Marcus Fraser Nails Pin and His Ball Rolls 30-Yards Backwards Off the Green

Remember that time Tiger Woods hit the pin during the 2013 Masters and it sparked a whole debate on whether or not he dropped in the right spot? Yeah, that was a bad break.

Here’s another one that involves Marcus Fraser during the Maybank Championship. On Thursday, Fraser, who won the event last year, hit his approach shot in on the fourth hole and nailed the stick. Normally you’d be happy with that right? Not Fraser, whose ball bounced straight back 30 yards and rolled off the green.

Fraser was unable to get up and down for par, but did finish with a bogey which is much better than Woods’ quadruple bogey.

Fraser’s response?

Yep.