Bernd Wiesberger Sets European Tour Record with Nine Straight Birdies

On Friday at the Maybank Championship, Bernd Wiesberger did something no European Tour player has ever done before, he made nine straight birdies. There’s just one problem, the players were playing preferred lies so his record won’t be official.
What a bummer.
“I hit really good shots and I just felt calm out there. It felt kind of natural,” he said. “I hit pretty good shots and really only holed two long ones which were the last birdie of the nine on 15 and about a 20-footer on 11. Apart from that I just hit them pretty close and felt like I had a good idea of what the ball was going to do on the green today again which was nice.”
