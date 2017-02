The Ottawa Senators beat the Dallas Stars, 3-2, on Thursday night. Chris Kelly scored the Sens second goal of the game and it was likely the easiest one of his life as he didn’t have to shoot the puck or do anything because it was an own goal and Kelly got credit because he happened to be the last Ottawa player to touch the puck. Despite the long distance goal, Jiri Hudler was not named one of the game’s 3 stars.