Joe Flacco Voted Most Attractive NFL Player

Joe Flacco is the best looking guy in the NFL. You’ve thought that for the better part of the decade, but now there is actual scientific data to back up your long held opinion. WeAreFanatics.com asked 400 people to rate headshots of NFL players on a scale of 1-10. Joe Flacco had the best average score of 8.2.

Of course, the methodology is a bit lacking. Once a headshot was rated 10 times, it was taken out of the rotation so more professional football players could be judged by looks alone. Still, Joe Flacco. You can’t dispute the data. Let’s go to Joe for comment on the honor. Joe?

Okay… I guess he’s the strong silent type. I wonder if he’s ever been part of an inside joke?

If you want to find out where Tom Brady ranks (Tied for 10th, but they call it 7th) or which team is the best looking overall (Tennessee Titans) head over to WeAreFanatics.