New York Knicks Have Banned Charles Oakley For Life From Games At Madison Square Garden

Charles Oakley has reportedly been banned for life from New York Knicks games at Madison Square Garden. This of course follows an incident Wednesday night where Oakley was ejected from the arena and arrested following an altercation with security. Michael Kay is reporting that even if Oakley buys a ticket he will not be allowed in the building.

BREAKING: "Charles Oakley will never be allowed to enter MSG again, even if he purchases a ticket." -According to @RealMichaelKay — The Michael Kay Show (@TMKSESPN) February 10, 2017

This is an absolutely ridiculous situation. Oakley gave his heart and soul to the Knicks for a decade and owner James Dolan has abused him for years. Freezing out a beloved player like Oakley is exactly the wrong thing to do.

I don’t care what Dolan thinks Oakley has done, this situation needs to be resolved. The fact that he refuses to meet with the man is petty and beneath his position as an owner. There is a reason virtually everyone has come out in support of Oakley.

TMZ has obtained the witness statements from the incident and it certainly seems like Oakley was agitated before anything happened. According to the security officers working the area, Oakley was upset by what he perceived as security guards eyeing him up as he took his seat. He began cursing at them and the incident escalated from there.

As he was being led away, Oakley dropped some choice quotes about Dolan, including, “This is all Dolan. I didn’t do nothing. This is some bullsh*t. All of you suck Dolan’s d*ck.”

Oakley then reportedly said the following few things:

-“All you whites over there get your story straight, why don’t you have some brothers over there with you. F*ck all you white boys.”

-“Yeah make sure you all get your story straight, because there’s going to be riots in this city, cameras don’t lie.”

-“F*ck you police, I used to respect you but now I don’t have no respect for you motherf*ckers.”

Security then apparently (somehow) got Michael Jordan on the phone and tried to get Oakley to talk to him. He replied, “I don’t want to speak to Mike. He’s my brother, this has nothing to do with him, I want to talk to Dolan.”

This seems like a situation where Oakley may have been agitated, but it could have been completely diffused if Dolan had just gone and talked to him. Have him meet you in an office with security, whatever. This is after years of completely ignoring the guy. It’s understandable that Oakley’s frustration with the situation has boiled over. All he wants to do is be associated with the Knicks and be embraced by the organization. Dolan has denied him that for years.