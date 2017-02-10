Myles Garrett Will Not Attend The 2017 NFL Draft

Myles Garrett is in the mix to be the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He won’t be attending it. He told the Houston Chronicle he will watch the draft at home with friends and family.

Garrett’s decision is understandable. Celebrating the moment you become a multi-millionaire with the people who were there for you before you were one is a natural impulse. There will be many opportunities to awkwardly hug Roger Goodell. With the Draft in Philadelphia, there is a high probability he would be forced to eat Cheez Whiz.

Most importantly, it would be hard to fake being exhilarated about spending years in NFL purgatory with the Cleveland Browns.