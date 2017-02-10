NBA on TNT Crew Begs You Not to Pay $6.99 to Watch Lakers - Bucks Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are 18-37 and have the 2nd worst record in the Western Conference and 3rd worst record in the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks are slightly better at 22-29 and are just 2 games out of the 8th spot in the Eastern Conference. Tonight those teams meet and you can watch that game on your phone for $6.99. You should not pay that amount to watch that, but you don’t have to take my word for it.

Charles Barkley clowns NBA League Pass for offering $6.99 single game price for Lakers at Bucks pic.twitter.com/IIQRlUhopS — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 10, 2017

The NBA on TNT crew lit into this strange offer. And they don’t even mention the fact that $6.99 is like 3% of what you would pay for NBA League Pass for a full year at the full price. For $6.99 you should get like an entire week’s worth of games.