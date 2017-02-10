NBA on TNT Crew Begs You Not to Pay $6.99 to Watch Lakers - Bucks Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are 18-37 and have the 2nd worst record in the Western Conference and 3rd worst record in the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks are slightly better at 22-29 and are just 2 games out of the 8th spot in the Eastern Conference. Tonight those teams meet and you can watch that game on your phone for $6.99. You should not pay that amount to watch that, but you don’t have to take my word for it.
The NBA on TNT crew lit into this strange offer. And they don’t even mention the fact that $6.99 is like 3% of what you would pay for NBA League Pass for a full year at the full price. For $6.99 you should get like an entire week’s worth of games.
