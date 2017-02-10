Roundup: Federal Court Denies Trump's Request for Stay of Travel Ban Ruling, Wikipedia Bans Daily Mail as Source, Orange Alligator in South Carolina

Jorgie Porter … 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Denies Trump Administration’s request for a stay of circuit court’s order, previously issuing restraining order on travel ban … Wikipedia bans Daily Mail as a source for being “generally unreliable” … The family that gets a DUI together stays together? Husband shows up drunk to pick up kids after wife taken into custody for driving drunk … the LA Times profiled a foster father who only takes in terminally ill children … Salmon near Seattle have a drug problem it seems, probably learned what happens when they swim upstream … Meanwhile, even the dolphins in Australia make me cry by getting high on blowfish … Man who disappeared in Canada in 2012 found in Northern Brazil, believed to have walked over 10,000 kilometers … Twitter still showing “lackluster sales growth” … “A giant black hole ripped apart a star and then gorged on its remains for about a decade” — now that’s how you start an article on astronomy … Porn site xHamster is re-routing Utah traffic to sex ed videos after state lawmakers reject bill allowing parents to opt in to sex education … The first trial involving standoff of Cliven Bundy associates began yesterday in Las Vegas … Domino’s Pizza has a wedding registry, folks … the guy who writes fortunes for fortune cookies has run out of ideas … funeral selfies are an issue in Quebec … Happy Birthday C.J. Anderson (26), Alex Gordon (33), soon-to-be-All Star Zaza Pachulia (33), Lance Berkman (41), Ty Law (43), Laura Dern (50), Lenny Dykstra (54), George Stephanopoulos (56), John Calipari (58), Greg Norman (62), Jim Cramer (62), Mark Spitz (67).

Washington’s Malik Dime slapped a couple of Colorado students at halftime, apologized [BSN Denver]

UCLA had a big second half, led by Lonzo Ball, to rally and beat Oregon at home [CBT]

Indiana lost at home to Purdue, you can officially worry about the Hoosiers making the tournament [Indy Star]

Angels pitcher C.J. Wilson appears to be leaving baseball to focus on his Porsche/BMW/Audi dealership in Fresno [Halo’s Heaven]

Blair Walsh–who has already helped Seattle win one playoff game–signs with the Seahawks [Seattle Times]

Charles Kushner, father of Jared and altruistic Harvard donor, is reportedly part of a group trying to buy the Marlins [Sports Illustrated]

NBA sent a memo telling team social media accounts not to cross the line and disparage opponents or officials [Tim McMahon of ESPN]

The Bruins mascot tried his best to distract a free throw in a “truly disgusting act.”

I am SCREAMING at the UCLA Bruin dropping his shorts & smacking his ass at Oregon’s FT shooter pic.twitter.com/tbbVlMBx9e — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 10, 2017

DJ Khaled shooting a basketball while his pants continue to fall down is something

There’s an orange alligator named the Trumpagator in South Carolina

