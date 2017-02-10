Shouldn't Russell Westbrook Just Get Over the Fact Kevin Durant Left Him and the Thunder?

It’s been eight months since Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City for Golden State. He’s tried to reach out to his partner-in-crime for eight years, Russell Westbrook, but the surly point guard won’t talk to him.

I get it – you’re either with Westbrook, or you’re against him. That’s fine. But why continue to hold a grudge? Can’t you be civil? Lovely example Westbrook is setting for all the kids in Oklahoma City who were fans of the NBA’s best 1-2 punch: “If you’re mean to me, you get the silent treatment, forever.” Reminder: Russell Westbrook is 28 years old.

Great way to go through life. Bitter forever.

And he’s still talking trash to Durant on the court – even when the Thunder are losing!

Westbrook has a boulder on his shoulder, and that’s been the case seemingly forever. That seems to work for him. Which is fine. Perhaps it’s part of what has helped him rise from being an undersized player on the AAU circuit, to star at UCLA as a sophomore, to being one of the most athletic point guards in NBA history.

But for me, the most impressive thing Westbrook could do in his entire career – yes, bigger than his 43-point explosion in the NBA Finals, and superior to his record-setting triple-double story this season – would be to bury the hatchet with Kevin Durant Saturday night in Oklahoma City and hug it out.