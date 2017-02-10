St. Louis Billikens Bus Driver Abandons Team at St. Bonnaventure, Gets DWI With Bus 40 Miles Away

The St. Louis Billikins traveled to Olean, New York to take on St. Bonaventure on Wednesday. At some point during the Bonnies win, the bus driver who had brought the Billikens to the arena took off with the bus according to the Associated Press.

Coach Travis Ford left his iPad on the bus and they used the tracking feature to locate the bus 40 miles away in Randolph, New York. When police pulled the bus over around 11pm, the driver, Linda Edmister, had a BAC of .22.

Randolph, New York is right on the way to St. Louis, so the driver might have just gotten sick of waiting. That kind of thing happens in Olean. Or perhaps she was trying to get away from the Billikens terrifying mascot. Eventually, another bus took the team to get their stuff and then brought them to an airport in Bradford, Pennsylvania so they could fly home.