Tiger Woods Pulls Out of Genesis Open and Honda Classic

Tiger Woods will not play in the Genesis Open next week at Riviera or in the Honda Classic. The Genesis Open benefits Tiger’s foundation and he has not played at Riviera in 10 years.

Tiger released the following statement on his website:

“My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down,” Tiger said. “This is not what I was hoping for or expecting. I am extremely disappointed to miss the Genesis Open, a tournament that benefits my foundation, and The Honda Classic, my hometown event. I would like to thank Genesis for their support, and I know we will have an outstanding week.”

Woods will need to get some rounds in before the Masters and there’s really only a couple of places he can do that; the Arnold Palmer Invitational (MAR 16-19) and the Shell Houston Open (MAR 30-APR 2).

Woods appears to want to get back out there, but all signs seem to keep pointing at his back as being a huge issue for him no matter how much rest he gets.