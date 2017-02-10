Washington Huskies Malik Dime Slapped Two Mouthy Colorado Fans in the Student Section

The Washington Huskies visited Colorado on Thursday and were treated to what was apparently a very hostile crowd. The student section, which goes by the nickname “C-Unit” really got to injured Huskies forward Malik Dime who walked over and slapped two students during halftime. Via BSN Denver:

“We were talking the usual game talk with the players like we usually do,” Dylan, a CU student said. “Malik looked over at us at one point and said ‘I’m gonna come over there and slap the s*** out of you.’ We didn’t think that was real so we just laughed and then at the end of the half he came over to us and pretended like he was giving me a handshake and I reached out and he pulled back and slapped me in the face and the follow through hit the person sitting right next to me, which was Brian.”

“I wasn’t shocked because he said, ‘I’m gonna slap the s*** out of you,’” Brian, a C-Unit member added. “Jeremiah Paige and Larry Eustachy have said worse, we have a long tradition of getting under people’s skin but nobody has ever taken physical action, and I’m surprised.”

Dime took the rare step, or hand in this instance over the line and hit a Colorado student.

“I thought it was a real handshake,” Brian told. “He came over with a windup, it was a hard hit. It’s a double face, there’s no way around that.”

“One slap, two faces, I was impressed, he’s got a big wingspan,” Dylan remarked.