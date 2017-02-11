Adrian Wojnarowski Absolutely Ether'd James Dolan

NBA USA Today Sports

The New York Knicks started the season 14-10 and were briefly in the top half of the Eastern Conference standings. Since then, they’ve gone 8-23. Phil Jackson has had a very public [attempted] break-up with Carmelo Anthony. Derrick Rose disappeared before a game.  the latest mess has involved a beloved former Knick getting thrown out of Madison Square Garden and banned for life by the unloved owner, James Dolan.

Yahoo!’s Adrian Wojnarowski released an essay on The Vertical Twitter last night that destroys Dolan, painting the ultimate picture of the Knicks owner as an incompetent and undeserving owner.

“Dolan has terrible judgement in people and gets easily manipulated. His instincts are horrible. His circle of advisers as rudderless as Dolan himself. Mostly Jim Dolan is surrounded with sycophants and henchmen who help him carry out his petty grudges and person feuds. Forever feeding his bottomless pit of paranoia.”

If Knicks dysfunction is your thing, allow your ears to feast on the ultimate destruction of James Dolan.

