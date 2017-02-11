Draymond Green Had the First Triple-Double in NBA History Without 10 Points

Draymond Green had a historic night in the Warriors, 122-107, win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Green had the first triple-double in NBA history that didn’t include 10+ points. Green finished with 4 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals. He also blocked 5 shots.

David Robinson and Hakeem Olajuwon both had quadruple-doubles with points, rebounds, assists and blocks. Alvin Robertson owns the only quadruple-double with points, rebounds, assists and steals. Robertson did that 31 years ago next week.

Now that we’ve put that in perspective, what’s up with that graphic? He doesn’t appear to be getting an assist, rebound or steal in this image. And are those feathers? Why are the clouds bursting into feathers? Is Draymond dunking on a flock of geese in this scenario? Did they get sucked into Draymond’s engine? This is just a very strange artistic choice.