Dwyane Wade Raves About Charles Oakley's Treatment Of Current Players

Dwyane Wade has jumped to the defense of Charles Oakley questioning the New York Knicks and Madison Square Garden’s handling of his ejection and arrest the other night.

In an interview with CSN’s Vincent Goodwill, Wade said the following about approaching Oakley:

“You gotta know who you’re going to. You’re not gonna walk up on Oak like that…but to paint him as this person who needs help? You ask every player in this league, every young guy in this league, Oak has been nothing but amazing to us…Is he a certain way, a certain mentality? Yes. You gotta know that when you’re dealing with him.”

Oakley has been as pro-NBA as anyone in league history. He has always supported other players, including (but not limited to) helping Jayson Williams in his battle with addiction.

Wade and other players voiced their support for Oakley earlier in the week. It’s clear where they stand and most of the NBA world is with them.