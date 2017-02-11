Kevin Durant's Return To Oklahoma City Came Complete With Extra Security
By:
Ryan Phillips | 11 minutes ago
Kevin Durant will finally face his former team in its town tonight as the Golden State Warriors visit the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s the first time the two teams have battled in OKC since Durant departed for the Bay Area over the summer.
Durant’s return apparently necessitated a lot of extra security and
Draymond Green showed evidence of that on his Snapchat feed:
Obviously the Warriors want to protect their new star and I’m sure whatever hotel they’re in feels the same way. Better to play things safe.
