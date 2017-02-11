NBA USA Today Sports

Kevin Durant's Return To Oklahoma City Came Complete With Extra Security

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors falls to the floor after competing for a loose ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder at ORACLE Arena on November 3, 2016 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant's Return To Oklahoma City Came Complete With Extra Security

NBA

Kevin Durant's Return To Oklahoma City Came Complete With Extra Security

Kevin Durant will finally face his former team in its town tonight as the Golden State Warriors visit the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s the first time the two teams have battled in OKC since Durant departed for the Bay Area over the summer.

Durant’s return apparently necessitated a lot of extra security and Draymond Green showed evidence of that on his Snapchat feed:

Obviously the Warriors want to protect their new star and I’m sure whatever hotel they’re in feels the same way. Better to play things safe.

, , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home