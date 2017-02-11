Kevin Durant's Return To Oklahoma City Came Complete With Extra Security

Kevin Durant will finally face his former team in its town tonight as the Golden State Warriors visit the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s the first time the two teams have battled in OKC since Durant departed for the Bay Area over the summer.

Durant’s return apparently necessitated a lot of extra security and Draymond Green showed evidence of that on his Snapchat feed:

They weren’t messing around with extra security in OKC… (via DraymondGreen/Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/iMWnb0Wrg0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2017

Obviously the Warriors want to protect their new star and I’m sure whatever hotel they’re in feels the same way. Better to play things safe.