Russell Westbrook Says Reconciliation With Kevin Durant 'Not Really Up To Me'

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder will welcome Kevin Durant back to town Saturday night for the first time since he departed to join the Golden State Warriors. After Durant’s exit this summer, relations between Westbrook and his former teammate have been cold to say the least. On Saturday, hours before the game, Westbook opened up a bit about the relationship.

When asked if losing the friendship hurt, six-time All-Star had the following to say:

“Hurt? I mean, I’m fine. I’m fine. Honestly. Move forward. “Things happen in life, man, and as a man you’ve got to move forward. I have a great group of guys here that I love like my brothers. There’s been many a teammates that I’ve had here before that left me, and they’re still my brothers. That I still talk to and I don’t talk to. Not just Kevin. There’s many guys that have come in and out of Oklahoma City that I’ve gained a relationship with that maybe you guys don’t know about, but I think obviously with me and Kevin it’s a little bigger stage. It happens.”

When asked if the two would ever rekindle that relationship Westbrook had an eye-opening response:

“I’m not sure. It’s not really up to me, honestly.”

Sounds like there’s some bitterness both ways on this one, despite months of it being portrayed that Westbrook was the only one holding a grudge.

Here’s the full discussion: