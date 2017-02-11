VIDEO: Bill Murray Asks for Cameraman's Name During Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Refuses Interview

Bill Murray is playing in the most unwatchable PGA Tour event of the season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM. Murray apparently got frustrated that a cameraman was in his way in between holes while Phil Blackmar was attempting to interview him.

Of course this could all just be Bill Murray acting like a clown because that’s what he’s good at, but who knows and who cares.

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV coverage is absolutely terrible. No self-respecting golf fan wants to watch Toby Keith, Alfonso Ribeiro, and Larry the Cable guy hack it around the course while Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Reed are at the top of the leaderboard.