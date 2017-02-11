VIDEO: Joel Embiid Healthy Enough to Dance Shirtless at Meek Mill Concert in Philly

Joel Embiid has missed 11 of the 76ers last 12 games. That one game he did play, he played awesomely and the Sixers have dropped 7 of their last 8 so people want to know when the medical redshirt rookie will be healthy again. And they keep asking and Philadelphia GM Bryan Colangelo is sick of fielding questions about that.

"If you want to get onto some other topics, I'm happy to stay on the phone… but this is getting old" -Colangelo on the Embiid questions — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) February 10, 2017

Well, those questions are not going to stop because Embiid showed up at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday night to see Meek Mill perform. Embiid was brought on stage where he took his shirt off and danced. Embiid has already been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Joel Embiid, Meek Mill'in konserinde döktürüyor. pic.twitter.com/gBsI9c7SHf — Owl Press (@OwlPress) February 11, 2017

More dancing JoJo pic.twitter.com/dsLXsZwItV — Jake Pavorsky (@JakePavorsky) February 11, 2017

This reminds me of the time Embiid tweeted a golf picture a week before the NBA Draft and a day before he had surgery to repair a stress fracture. Both these incidents beg the questions how serious is the injury and how seriously is he taking the injury? You know, if you’re into super serious talking points.

The truth is 90-seconds of shirtless dancing isn’t as stressful as 28 minutes of NBA basketball. And maybe his dance moves were hindered by his injury. Who knows what this ultra-talented kid is truly capable of when healthy? On the dance floor I mean. We know the sky is the limit on the basketball court.

Right now he’s basketball’s version of Gronk. Amazing when he’s playing. Goofy and larger than life away from the game. He’s a treasure and should be treated as such. Let’s just hope Embiid can play more regularly than the original.

[via Crossing Broad]